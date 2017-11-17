C.B. Cebulski named new Marvel editor-in-chief

Similar to the reboots, remakes and retcons for which the superhero industry has become known, Marvel Entertainment has decided to reorganize its top brass.

The comic book publisher announced Friday that C.B. Cebulski will be replacing Axel Alonso as editor-in-chief.

“As our characters continue to reach unprecedented levels of global popularity, we need to ensure our core comic business sets the standard with fresh and compelling graphic storytelling that excites both our longtime fan base and new fans,” Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, said in a statement.

The announcement characterizes Alonso’s departure after seven years as a mutual decision, and it comes on the heels of the recent loss of Marvel mainstay Brian Michael Bendis.

Cebulski, who has spent the last 18 months of his Marvel career in Asia developing publishing deals in foreign markets, will relocate to New York.