Carrie Underwood breaks wrist in a fall at home

Carrie Underwood, who broke her wrist Friday, says she'll be all right given a little time to heal.

The country singer, who last week co-hosted the CMA Awards for the 10th year, fell on the steps outside her Nashville home Friday, according to the Tennessean. In addition to the wrist injury, she was treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises, her representative told the paper.

"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody...I’ll be alright...might just take some time...glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me," Underwood tweeted on Sunday.

Mike Fisher, her husband since 2010, flew home overnight to be with her, according to People. CMAs co-host Brad Paisley also wished her a swift recovery.

Unfortunately, she wasn't able to take part in Sunday's Country Rising benefit concert to assist victims of the Las Vegas shooting and help with hurricane recovery.