Colbert and Meyers delight in ‘the feud we’ve been waiting for’ between Donald Trump and LaVar Ball

Donald Trump has found a new nemesis, and both Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers are here for it.

The “Late Show” and “Late Night” hosts each addressed Trump’s latest beef against basketball superdad LaVar Ball on their shows Monday night. Ball is the father of LiAngelo Ball, one of the three UCLA basketball players who were detained in China after being accused of shoplifting.

Trump, upset that the Ball patriarch dismissed his role in securing the players’ release, spent the weekend raging against LaVar on Twitter. The president even tweeted that Ball’s attitude makes him wish he left the three players — who actually thanked Trump for helping them — in jail in China.

For those who don’t follow basketball, “Ball has made a career out of baiting people to get publicity for his company Big Baller Brand,” explained Colbert, who also described him as “a publicity-hungry troll.”

And Ball knew exactly what to do to get a reaction from Trump.

“Pretending not to know him is the meanest thing you can do to Donald Trump,” explained Colbert. “Knowing who he is is his whole thing. That’s why he puts his name on all of his buildings and one of his kids.”

Meyers also could not contain his glee that “petulant man-child in chief” Trump had finally met his match.

“This is the feud we’ve been waiting for,” said Meyers. “This isn’t Marco Rubio trying to win at Donald Trump’s game. Donald Trump’s game is LaVar Ball’s game. And LaVar Ball knows there is no better way to troll Trump than by pretending to not know who he is.”

But in true Meyers form, the “Late Night” host explained why Trump’s latest Twitter tirade is actually problematic.

“Not only are these tweets childish and embarrassing, they’re also part of a disturbing pattern,” explained Meyers. “Trump is clearly a thug and a wannabe dictator who lashes out at anyone who isn’t sufficiently obedient.”