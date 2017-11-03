Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kevin Spacey faces new complaints from 'House of Cards' staffers; London police investigate separate allegation
- Country Music Assn. rescinds edict barring reporters from bringing up Las Vegas shooting, gun control at CMA Awards show
- Corey Feldman names one alleged abuser, then defends a man with a similar name
- Jennifer Lawrence gets weird in delightful interview with Kim Kardashian West
- Warner Bros. responds to sexual harassment lawsuit brought by former 'Bachelorette' producer
- Variety's Inclusion summit put diversity and progress front and center
Christie D'Zurilla
Corey Feldman went on "The Dr. Oz Show" on Thursday to name one of the men he alleges abused him when he was a child actor. Later in the day, he found himself defending a man with a similar name after people on social media started going after the wrong guy.
Feldman accused Cloyd Jon Grissom, a man with a criminal record that, according to "The Dr. Oz Show," includes convictions in California on child molestation charges.
After the show aired, the actor-turned-musician tweeted, "THE MAN WHO MOLESTED ME ISNT SPELLED JOHN, ITS SPELLED JON! JON C, PLEASE STOP HARRASSING THE WRONG MAN!"
Google searches of "John Grissom" on Thursday and Friday were showing, in a box on the upper right, two film credits that belonged to Cloyd Jon Grissom along with a link to a YouTube video of John Grissom of North Carolina. The latter Grissom, whom the search labeled as an actor, wound up getting nasty messages via social media.
"This message is to all my friends," John Grissom wrote Thursday on Facebook. "I want you all to know Google got my picture up with my name and underneath of that they got actor. I told them I'm no actor and these people are getting on here saying I molested this actor name corey feldman.
"I told these people I don't know him but they refuse to believe me," he added. "They are calling me a actor. I want you all to know this. I reported this to Google and Youtube. This is false I don't know him."
He later posted an image of Feldman's tweet clarifying the situation.
On television, talking about Cloyd Jon Grissom, Feldman said, "This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page, has pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it." "Dr. Oz" showed a Myspace page that appeared to belong to the man he accused.
Grissom is listed on IMDB as having been in the 1988 movie "License to Drive" (as C. Jon Grissom) and 1989's "Dream a Little Dream" (as John Grissom) with Feldman and Haim, who died in 2010.
On the show, Feldman and Dr. Mehmet Oz contacted the Los Angeles Police Department via phone to ask whether a report could be taken on an alleged offense from 20 to 25 years ago. A detective explained that a report would be taken and interviews would be done, then a decision would be made on whether to move forward with the case. The show said it would turn off its cameras so Feldman could make a report.
The LAPD told the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that while it had been made aware of the incident, no report had been taken.
Feldman has been trying to raise $10 million to make a feature film about what he experienced and what he observed when he was a young actor, and last week said he would name names once he had legal and physical protection via funding for that project. Between Monday and Friday, about $30,000 more had been pledged via Indiegogo toward the project, bringing the total to around $193,000.