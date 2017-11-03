CMA Awards lifts ban on asking country musicians about guns and politics

After warning media outlets to keep on the sunny side with coverage of next week’s CMA Awards show, threatening those who didn’t comply with a risk of being ejected, the Country Music Assn. has withdrawn its heavily restrictive media guidelines.

Several country artists including Brad Paisley, Maren Morris and Margo Price quickly registered their opposition to the CMA’s edict that reporters avoid bringing up the Las Vegas mass shooting during a country concert, gun control or musicians’ political beliefs while interviewing those arriving for the ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

“CMA apologizes for the recently distributed restrictions in the CMA Awards media guidelines, which have since been lifted,” the organization said in a statement issued Friday morning. “The sentiment was not to infringe and was created with the best of intentions to honor and celebrate country music.”

The original media guidelines threatened those covering the event that if they violated the policy, “your credential will be reviewed and potentially revoked via security escort.”

Early Friday, singer-songwriter and guitarist Paisley, who again will co-host the show with Carrie Underwood, tweeted, “I'm sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3...2....1.....”