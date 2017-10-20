Elizabeth Banks is developing DC Comics show 'Project 13' with the CW

The CW continues to mine DC Entertainment vault for TV content, and next up is an adaptation of comic book characters Traci Thirteen and her father Dr. Terrance Thirteen.

Officially titled “Project 13,” the project is being developed by the CW with actress and director Elizabeth Banks, The Times has confirmed. The news was first reported by Variety.

The one-hour drama will follow Traci – a twenty-something forensic scientist – who discovers her hidden extrasensory abilities after joining her estranged father to investigate mysterious cases involving the paranormal and other unexplained phenomena. As in the comics, Traci is a believer in the paranormal while Dr. Thirteen is a skeptic -- despite his family name being "Thirteen," and his repeated encounters with unexplained phenomena.

In the comics, Traci’s abilities include teleportation, fire blasts of magic energy and spell casting. Most recently she appeared as a superhero in the DC Rebirth “Superwoman” series and is in a relationship with Natasha Irons (the niece of John Henry Irons, a.k.a. Steel).

Despite their relatively unknown status in the comics, Traci and Dr. Thirteen have shared panel space with DC heroes including Batman and Superman.

“Bitten” showrunner Daegan Fryklind will serve as the writer and executive producer of the project. Max Handelman is also attached to the project along with Banks as an executive producer. Banks and Handelman’s Brownstone Productions will produce the show in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The CW’s slate of DC superhero series includes “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Arrow” along with the upcoming “Black Lightning.”

No word yet on whether "Project 13," will join "Black Lightning" as a show outside the "Arrowverse," but the network is home to plenty of universes-free comic book creations such as “Riverdale” and “iZombie.”