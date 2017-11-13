Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Louis C.K.'s ex-manager Dave Becky apologizes for misinterpreting accusers' stories
|Nardine Saad
Dave Becky, comedian Louis C.K.'s former manager, is apologizing for his behavior and explaining his side of the story in the sexual misconduct scandal that enveloped the Emmy-winning comedian last week.
"I profoundly regret and am deeply sorry for not listening to and not understanding what happened to Dana and Julia," Becky said in a statement Monday. "If I had, I would have taken this event as seriously as it deserved to be, and I would have confronted Louis, which would have been the right thing to do."
In the New York Times story that brought C.K.'s behavior into the light last week, the 3 Arts Entertainment-affiliated manager was quoted regarding accusations by comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, who said C.K. got naked and masturbated in front of them in a hotel room in 2002. C.K. admitted Friday that their story was true, as were those told by several other women interviewed by the newspaper.
Becky — who represents Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari and Amy Poehler — wanted the women to stop speaking of the encounter and was accused of threatening them if they continued to share the story, the New York Times story said. The women said they later steered clear of projects linked to Becky.
In his statement, released just days after 3 Arts Entertainment and other companies dropped the comedian, Becky said he didn't realize the women's encounter with the "Louie" star was threatening or non-consensual. He said he was providing further context "so that others do not make the same mistake" he did.
I have come to realize my status wielded an atmosphere where such news did not reach me, or worse yet, that it seemed such news did not matter to me. It does. It matters tremendously.
"At that time, I heard the story third-hand, and I interpreted the conversation as two women telling a story about a sexual encounter with a then-married Louis," Becky said. "Albeit enormously embarrassing, in no way did I interpret the interaction as threatening or non-consensual. I misperceived the casual way the story was portrayed to me — instead I should have recognized that it must have been a mask for their unease and discomfort in the face of his detestable behavior."
Becky said his intention was to "seek discretion" regarding what he thought was a matter of infidelity. Now, he explained, he comprehends that his response "was perceived as a threat to cover-up sexual misconduct. This is not an excuse. What I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry."
He also said he was "operating blindly from a one-sided place of privilege." Becky said he knew of only "one isolated incident" until last week and was appalled to learn of the others.
"I have come to realize my status wielded an atmosphere where such news did not reach me, or worse yet, that it seemed such news did not matter to me. It does. It matters tremendously," he said.
"I am going to take time to reflect on this, to educate myself daily, and to strive towards a more enlightened path. I want to ensure that all voices around me are heard, and that everyone is treated respectfully and empathetically. More than anything, I want to create an environment that is a better, safer and fairer place."