Dwayne Johnson is expecting another baby rock — and it's a girl

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Monday.

When Dwayne Johnson isn’t busy making movies, he’s apparently busy procreating: The action star is expecting his third child this spring — and it’s a girl.

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” headliner shared the news on Instagram on Monday with an assist from his youngest daughter, Jasmine Lia, who posed for a photo with a sign making the reveal.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL!” the 45-year-old former wrestler captioned the photo, saying he and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, are “boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”