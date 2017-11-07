Elton John receives Harvard Foundation's humanitarian award

Elton John has achieved one of Harvard University's highest honors: Humanitarian of the Year.

The celebrated musician's philanthropic efforts to combat HIV and AIDS garnered the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award, which John received during a ceremony at the Cambridge, Mass.-based institution on Monday.

The 70-year-old joins an elite class of fellow recipients that includes Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former United Nations Secretaries-General Ban Ki-moon, Kofi Annan, Boutros Boutros-Ghali and Javier Perez de Cuellar. John is also the recipient of the Harvard School of Public Health’s AIDS Initiative Leadership Award, which he accepted in 2013.

"I've seen the power of the human spirit translated into compassion and extraordinary global progress," the singer said Monday, according to the university's newspaper. "This has been the most important lesson of my life. Nothing is more profound or more powerful than recognizing our common humanity."