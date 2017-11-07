Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Elton John receives Harvard Foundation's humanitarian award
- Sia posts her own nude photo to thwart paparazzi plans
- 'All the Money in the World' pulled from AFI Fest amid growing Kevin Spacey controversy
- Mariah Carey, N.W.A, Tom Waits nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame
- 'Tonight Show' cancels this week's shows after death of Jimmy Fallon's mother
Elton John receives Harvard Foundation's humanitarian award
|Nardine Saad
Elton John has achieved one of Harvard University's highest honors: Humanitarian of the Year.
The celebrated musician's philanthropic efforts to combat HIV and AIDS garnered the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award, which John received during a ceremony at the Cambridge, Mass.-based institution on Monday.
The 70-year-old joins an elite class of fellow recipients that includes Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former United Nations Secretaries-General Ban Ki-moon, Kofi Annan, Boutros Boutros-Ghali and Javier Perez de Cuellar. John is also the recipient of the Harvard School of Public Health’s AIDS Initiative Leadership Award, which he accepted in 2013.
"I've seen the power of the human spirit translated into compassion and extraordinary global progress," the singer said Monday, according to the university's newspaper. "This has been the most important lesson of my life. Nothing is more profound or more powerful than recognizing our common humanity."
The Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist has lost friends to the disease and regretted not doing more to help the cause earlier in his career -- a time when he was battling his own addictions such as drugs, alcohol addiction, an eating disorder and self-absorption, he said.
John, who was born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, established the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992 after meeting and being inspired by Indiana teenager Ryan White, who became a poster child for HIV Awareness during the 1980s. The "Rocket Man" singer's foundation has since raised more than $385 million to support HIV/AIDS-related programs.
The musician's philanthropic efforts also earned him a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1998.