Eminem wins copyright fight with New Zealand political party over 'Lose Yourself' sound-alike

Rapper Eminem's camp prevailed Wednesday in a copyright dispute with a political party in New Zealand that used a version of his song "Lose Yourself" without permission in a 2014 election ad.

The lawsuit was brought by the song's publisher, Eight Mile Style, which according to the New Zealand Herald was awarded the New Zealand-dollar equivalent of about $412,000. The court deemed that the "hypothetical license fee" the party should have paid for the song in the first place, as well as damages and interest.

"This decision is a warning to soundalike music producers and their clients everywhere ....,” a Sydney-based attorney whose firm repped Eight Mile Style told the Associated Press. "It sets a major precedent in New Zealand and will be influential in Australia, the UK and elsewhere."

The ad, which can be seen here but is no longer on the National Party's YouTube channel, featured footage of a skilled rowing crew in action on the water contrasted to a floundering rowboat crew going nowhere, with a voiceover urging voters to choose National Party candidates to "stay on course to prosperity." The instrumental backing track is titled "Eminem Esque."

The court ruling, via the Guardian, declared that "Eminem Esque has substantially copied Lose Yourself. The differences between the two works are minimal; the close similarities and the indiscernible differences in drum beat, the 'melodic line' and the piano figures make Eminem Esque strikingly similar to Lose Yourself."

In May, an attorney for copyright-holder Eight Mile Style referred to the Oscar- and Grammy-winning "Lose Yourself," which was used in the movie "8 Mile" as "without doubt the jewel in the crown of Eminem's musical work." The rapper starred in the movie, along with late actress Brittany Murphy.

The defense had argued in part that the song was not very original in the first place. The judge agreed with the plaintiff, AP said, and noted that the song is rarely licensed for ads.

However, it also decided that the National Party hadn't behaved recklessly, as it sought what the Herald called professional, commercial and media advice before using "Eminem Esque." Therefore, damages were restricted to the copyright violation.

Peter Goodfellow, president of the National Party, told the AP in a statement that he was disappointed with the ruling as the party had purchased the music in good faith. The party has already filed claims against the U.S.-based supplier and Australia-based supplier of the sound-alike music.

The ad ran on TV 186 times during the party's successful 2014 election campaign.

Eminem, of course, doesn't stay out of politics entirely. He just keeps his opinions in the United States.