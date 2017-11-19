New report says Jeffrey Tambor to leave 'Transparent' following allegations of sexual misconduct

Jeffrey Tambor will not return to 'Transparent' after allegations of sexual misconduct.

After being accused of sexual harassment by two women on the set of “Transparent,” Jeffrey Tambor will not return to the Amazon series.

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on ‘Transparent’ has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” Tambor told Deadline. “What has become clear over the past few weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.”

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” he continued. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to ‘Transparent.’”

Tambor, 73, had already been under investigation by Amazon before making the decision to leave the show. In a statement released earlier this month, “Transparent” showrunner Jill Soloway said she would willingly cooperate with the investigation.

“Anything that would diminish the level of respect, safety and inclusion so fundamental to our workplace is completely antithetical to our principles,” she said. “We are cooperating with the investigation into this matter.”

Amazon on Sunday declined to comment. Representatives for Soloway and Tambor could not immediately be reached.

Earlier this month, transgender actress Trace Lysette posted on social media about what she called harassment at the hands of Tambor.

In Lysette's post, she alleges that Tambor made an over-the-top sexual comment to her when her costume was particularly revealing.

Later that same day, she claims that Tambor approached her and “leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas.”

Another transgender actress, Van Barnes, also accused Tambor of sexual harassment in a private Facebook post.

Barnes, who was his assistant at the time, claimed that her former boss, whom she did not identify by name, had repeatedly propositioned her, made lewd comments, groped her and threatened to sue her if she spoke up.

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor told Deadline after Barnes' claims became public.

“I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”