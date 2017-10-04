Gabrielle Union recounts struggles with infertility and a college rape

Gabrielle Union is sharing harrowing life details with candor in her new book "We're Going to Need More Wine," particularly the emotional toll of suffering through a slew of miscarriages as well as being raped in college.

"I never wanted kids," the "Being Mary Jane" actress told People, which excerpted passages from her memoir. "Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."

Upon marrying NBA star Dwyane Wade in September 2014, Union began raising three boys: His nephew Dahveon Morris, 16, and his two sons from a previous marriage, Zaire, 15, and Zion, 10.

But having her own biological children has remained a challenge. Union has struggled with infertility, including "eight or nine miscarriages" and three rounds of failed in vitro fertilization.

"For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle," she said.

But the actress hasn't lost hope and said she and her husband "remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of."

The "Birth of a Nation" star, who previously discussed the impact of her rape in a 2016 essay for The Times, went into further detail about the incident in her memoir as she recounted her journey as a survivor. Union was raped the summer before her sophomore year at UCLA. The stranger held her up at gunpoint at the Payless ShoeSource where she worked.

"The way my dad looked at me after [he heard what had happened], oh my God, is still a nightmare," the 44-year-old wrote.

Union sued Payless for negligence but said she "wanted to sue them for my dad looking at me like that."

"The look was: Damaged. Victim. Guilt. Fear. I was the kid you bragged about. I got great grades. Was the perfect athlete. Blah blah blah. And in that moment, I was damaged," she wrote.

The man who assaulted her was caught and took a plea deal of 33 years in prison. Union won her case against Payless because the company had given no warning to employees about the assailant despite him being positively identified prior to her rape for robbing a different Payless location, People said.

The actress said she didn't leave her house for a year after the incident except to go to court or therapy. She likened the incident to an "infection you can't treat."

"We're Going to Need More Wine" hits shelves on Oct. 17.