George Clooney to receive AFI Life Achievement Award
|Mark Olsen
The American Film Institute announced on Thursday that George Clooney will receive the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award. The award will be presented to Clooney at a gala tribute on June 7, 2018, to be broadcast on TNT and TCM.
Clooney, 56, is an actor, doctor, writer and producer who will see his latest project, “Suburbicon,” which he directed and co-wrote, opening in theaters October 27.
An eight-time Oscar nominee, Clooney won an Academy Award for best supporting actor for 2005’s “Syriana” and as a producer won the award for best picture with 2012’s “Argo.” He has been nominated for best actor for “Michael Clayton,” “Up In The Air” and "The Descendants.” He was nominated for best director and best original screenplay for 2005’s “Good Night, and Good Luck” and best adapted screenplay for “The Ides of March.”
Other recent recipients of the AFI Life Achievement Award include Diane Keaton, John Williams, Steve Martin, Jane Fonda and Mel Brooks.