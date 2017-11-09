Gloria Allred and Gabrielle Carteris to lead SAG-AFTRA panel on sexual harassment

Attorney Gloria Allred will be part of a panel on sexual harassment in the entertainment industry hosted by SAG-AFTRA next week.

In what has been announced as the first in a series of conversations on the issue of sexual harassment, on Tuesday SAG-AFTRA will host an event with attorney Gloria Allred and the organization's president, Gabrielle Carteris.

Billed as “Beyond the Headlines: A Conversation on Sexual Harassment and Abuse in the Entertainment Industry,” the panel will also include director Niki Caro, assistant director and producer Liz Tan, actor Lisa Vidal and casting director Debra Zane.

Allred has represented a number of the women who have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault in recent weeks. Allred’s daughter, attorney Lisa Bloom, initially represented Weinstein but soon dropped him as a client as the full scale of the accusations against him became apparent.

The announcement of the SAG-AFTRA panel notes that Allred will “share the facts, dispel the myths surrounding sexual harassment and lead a discussion on empowering members to assert their rights and identify meaningful steps and actions we can take to develop best practices in creating a safer industry.”

The event is open only to “paid-up SAG-AFTRA members in good standing.”