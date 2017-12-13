Harry Styles emergency hosts 'Late Late Show' when James Corden's wife gives birth

He’s not just dreamy — he’s a stand-up guy, too!

Harry Styles earned heartthrob bonus points Tuesday night when he stepped in at the last minute to host “The Late Late Show” for James Corden.

Corden tweeted Tuesday night that he and his wife had welcomed “a beautiful baby daughter” into the world and that both she and his wife were doing great. He also thanked Styles for stepping in to host the show on a mere 2 1/2-hours’ notice.

Insert dreamy sigh here.

“No, your eyes do not deceive you. I am not James Corden. I am Harry Styles,” the singer said to open the show.

Styles announced the birth of Corden’s daughter to the audience, before telling them that he’d just been by the hospital and the baby looked a lot like Corden.

“Mainly, because James looks like a giant baby,” the crooner deadpanned.

“I want you to know that I, of course, realize this is James’ show. It’s his show and this is a one-time only, one-time thing, one time — unless CBS likes what they see,” he said, cheekily pointing to the camera.

If you’ve ever wanted to see a former British-boy-band dreamboat deliver U.S. political humor with surprising aplomb, the clip above is for you.

Styles tackles Roy Moore and Donald Trump before seamlessly transitioning to the serious stuff: Dogs in Sunglasses: Holiday Edition.

If this whole being a music superstar thing doesn’t work out for him, Styles definitely has a future in late-night hosting.