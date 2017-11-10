Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Here are the 26 films vying for an Oscar nomination for animated feature
- Ellen Page says Brett Ratner outed her to 'X-Men: The Last Stand' cast and crew
- Read Louis C.K.'s statement on allegations: 'These stories are true'
- Late-night TV treads lightly on Louis C.K.
- Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' loses its release date amid sexual misconduct allegations
Here are the 26 films vying for an Oscar nomination for animated feature
|Tre'vell Anderson
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that 26 animated features have been submitted for Oscar consideration. The submissions include "Despicable Me 3," "The Boss Baby" and "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," as well as several pictures that have yet to be released, including Disney's "Coco" and Sony's "The Star."
For the first time, voting for nominations in the animated feature film category is open to the entire eligible voting membership of the academy. Nominations will be announced Jan. 23.
Here's the full list of contenders:
- “The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales”
- “Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”
- “The Boss Baby”
- “The Breadwinner”
- “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
- “Cars 3”
- “Cinderella the Cat”
- “Coco”
- “Despicable Me 3”
- “The Emoji Movie”
- “Ethel & Ernest”
- “Ferdinand”
- “The Girl Without Hands”
- “In This Corner of the World”
- “The Lego Batman Movie”
- “The Lego Ninjago Movie”
- “Loving Vincent”
- “Mary and the Witch’s Flower”
- “Moomins and the Winter Wonderland”
- “My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea”
- “Napping Princess”
- “A Silent Voice”
- “Smurfs: The Lost Village”
- “The Star”
- “Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale”
- “Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming”