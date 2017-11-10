Here are the 26 films vying for an Oscar nomination for animated feature

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that 26 animated features have been submitted for Oscar consideration. The submissions include "Despicable Me 3," "The Boss Baby" and "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," as well as several pictures that have yet to be released, including Disney's "Coco" and Sony's "The Star."

For the first time, voting for nominations in the animated feature film category is open to the entire eligible voting membership of the academy. Nominations will be announced Jan. 23.

Here's the full list of contenders: