Movies

Here are the 26 films vying for an Oscar nomination for animated feature

Tre'vell Anderson
Harold, left, and George in the animated movie "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie." (DreamWorks Animation)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that 26 animated features have been submitted for Oscar consideration. The submissions include "Despicable Me 3," "The Boss Baby" and "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," as well as several pictures that have yet to be released, including Disney's "Coco" and Sony's "The Star."

For the first time, voting for nominations in the animated feature film category is open to the entire eligible voting membership of the academy. Nominations will be announced Jan. 23.  

Here's the full list of contenders:

  • “The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales”
  • “Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”
  • “The Boss Baby”
  • “The Breadwinner”
  • “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
  • “Cars 3”
  • “Cinderella the Cat”
  • “Coco”
  • “Despicable Me 3”
  • “The Emoji Movie”
  • “Ethel & Ernest”
  • “Ferdinand”
  • “The Girl Without Hands”
  • “In This Corner of the World”
  • “The Lego Batman Movie”
  • “The Lego Ninjago Movie”
  • “Loving Vincent”
  • “Mary and the Witch’s Flower”
  • “Moomins and the Winter Wonderland”
  • “My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea”
  • “Napping Princess”
  • “A Silent Voice”
  • “Smurfs: The Lost Village”
  • “The Star”
  • “Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale”
  • “Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming”

