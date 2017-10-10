Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Hillary Clinton 'shocked and appalled' by Harvey Weinstein allegations
|Libby Hill
Hillary Clinton weighed in Tuesday on allegations of sexual misconduct levied against former campaign contributor Harvey Weinstein.
The former secretary of State released a statement on Twitter via communications manager Nick Merrill after days of agitation for Clinton's reaction to the mounting accusations.
"I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein," Clinton said in her statement, adding that such behavior "cannot be tolerated" and applauding the women who have come forward.
Weinstein has a longstanding affiliation with the Democratic Party, making donations to several prominent politicians over the years and holding fundraisers for both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama during their presidential runs.
Several senators – including Kamala Harris of California and Charles E. Schumer of New York – have sought to distance themselves from Weinstein in recent days, giving the funds he donated to their campaigns to charities.
Clinton's statement did not comment on whether she will return or redistribute the contributions she has received from Weinstein.
Read The Times' full coverage of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.