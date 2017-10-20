Hillary Clinton to receive first Wonder Woman award from the Women's Media Center

Hillary Clinton will be honored by the Women's Media Center on Thursday in New York City.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be honored by the Women's Media Center, receiving the Wonder Woman honor at the Women's Media Awards in New York on Thursday.

“Hillary Clinton’s actions have inspired and protected women and men on every continent,” Gloria Steinem, co-founder of the Women’s Media Center, said in a statement Friday.

“She has battled negative forces and helped to maintain a fragile peace with her negotiating skill on behalf of this country and peace-seekers everywhere. She has handled all this with grace, grit, determination, integrity, humor and fortitude while remaining a steadfast feminist, advocate, activist, sister and tireless leader in the revolution. With this award, the Women’s Media Center declares Hillary Clinton our Wonder Woman,” Steinem added.

This is the first Wonder Woman accolade ever awarded by the group, which cited Clinton's decades of global accomplishments and public service among the reasons she was chosen for the honor.

Clinton joins Maria Hinojosa, Ashley Judd, April Ryan, María Elena Salinas and Gail Tifford as an honoree at the 2017 ceremony, which will also celebrate the 80th birthday of center co-founder Jane Fonda and the film "Hidden Figures."

The Women’s Media Center is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization co-founded in 2005 by Fonda, Steinem and Robin Morgan to increase the visibility and power of women in media.