Hollywood celebrates after Doug Jones beats Roy Moore in Alabama

“Does this mean I DON’T have to bury 2017 in the back yard?? Thank you, Alabama!!!!” That Twitter quip came from Chris Evans, the “Avengers” actor who was among the many blue-state celebrities celebrating Democrat Doug Jones’ victory Tuesday night over Republican Roy Moore in traditionally red state Alabama. The senatorial contest attracted national attention after Moore was accused of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls while in his 30s. Cher, always outspoken, didn’t get to use the “mean” material she had ready in case Jones lost. And she was too stunned to celebrate as she had planned. Instead, she tweeted, “I WAS GOING TO JUMP ON MY BED,DANCE AROUND,BUT I CANT MOVE… OH GOD HE WON.”

Kumail Nanjini of “The Big Sick” appeared to lose his grip on the ground, while Barbra Streisand played it straight and turned her gaze toward the future.

A tearful Alyssa Milano — “I’m so happy right now," she said — praised the “many volunteers” who contributed to the Jones victory. She’d been one of them, driving people to the polls in Alabama on Tuesday. Her faith in politics and humanity had been restored, she said. “The people of Alabama made this happen. They said we do not want this man representing this state. This bad man, Roy Moore, representing this state,” said Milano. “The women of color, they got out there, and they voted, and they made this happen.”