Hollywood to host 'Take Back the Workplace' march in protest of sexual harassment

As allegations of sexual harassment and assault continue to pile up this year, some people are taking their disapproval and frustrations to the streets.

The Feminist Majority Foundation, along with Civican and We for She, are sponsoring a march they're calling "Take Back the Workplace," set for Nov. 12.

"We are marching in protest of sexual harassment in the workplace and to send a message to the people who commit it and to those who are complicit by allowing them to do it and covering it up," reads the event's official Facebook page.

The march will begin at Hollywood and Highland and wend its way through the streets before concluding outside the CNN building on Sunset Boulevard.

The demonstration arrives during a year rife with sexual assault accusations levied against powerful men, including Roger Ailes, Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly and James Toback.

On Saturday, KTTV-TV Channel 11 reporter Lauren Sivan —who alleged she was harassed by Weinstein in 2007 — was announced as the celebrity chair of the event.

"We're also looking at specific legislation and policies in our government that we can demand be implemented so that no man or women, regardless of the industry, has to face this ever again," author and comedian Tess Rafferty, who is also the march's co-organizer, wrote on Facebook.

The march is scheduled to begin with protesters gathering at the Hollywood & Highland shopping center at 10 a.m. before starting at 11 a.m.