It's actually happening: 'Big Little Lies' will be getting a second season

Reese Witherspoon in a scene from season 1 of "Big Little Lies."

It’s the real housewife reunion we’ve all been waiting for: HBO has officially announced “Big Little Lies” will return for a second season.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will return as stars and executive producers of the sophomore installment of the not-so limited series. The seven-episode season will be written by David E. Kelley, based on a story created by Liane Moriarity, the author of the novel “Big Little Lies” which inspired the series.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them.”

Andrea Arnold (“Transparent,” “I Love Dick”) has been tapped to direct all the episodes. Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed the first season, will hold on to his role as executive producer.

The first season, which revolved a group of women living in a wealthy Northern California community who are at the center of a murder mystery, starred Witherspoon, Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

Much of the original cast is expected to return, although contract negotiations are continuing, said HBO officials .

The first season of “Big Little Lies” debuted in February and scored eight Emmys, including limited series and lead actress (Kidman). Awards buzz continues to surround the series with nominations for the Golden Globes set to be announced on Monday.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.