J.B. Smoove's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' audition story is eerie, poignant and full of awesome Leon-isms

J.B. Smoove has become such a favorite of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans, it’s easy to forget that his character, Leon Black, Larry David’s eminently quotable sidekick/seemingly permanent houseguest, joined the HBO series only in Season 6.

For those who’ve missed Leon’s colorful insight during the show’s six-year absence, Smoove has a new book written in the voice of his character, “Leon Black: The Philosophy of a Fool.” He also returns in “Curb’s” long-awaited ninth season, which premieres Sunday night.

We recently caught up with Smoove, looking dapper in a fedora as he discussed Leon’s unique rapport with Larry and the sequence of events that led to getting cast on “Curb.”

You joined “Curb” in Season 6. Were you already a fan? What was the audition like?

A bunch of things had to happen for me to even be a part of that show. I was working with “SNL” as a writer. My fourth season I didn’t get renewed, but I was already a huge fan of “Curb.” My wife was washing dishes one day and she said: “You gonna be on that show one day because you say crazy stuff all the time. You would fit right in!”

All this happened within a month or two. I signed with a new agent, my buddy passed away and I had to come to L.A. for one day. I said, while I’m in L.A. I’m gonna go visit my new agents. And then the agent comes, says: “Hey man, I got an audition. How long are you in town?” I said: “I leave town tomorrow. What’s it for?” He said, “ 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ ” I said “Get the … out of here, that’s impossible!”

I left his office, went straight to the audition. I never go into the room as myself. I always walk into the room as my character.

So I walk into the room and Larry is standing in the middle of the room, and I said, “Holy ….”