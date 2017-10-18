Johnny Depp sues former lawyers, alleging malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty

Johnny Depp has sued former attorney Jacob Bloom, accusing the attorney and his firm of legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and more related in part to loans procured on the actor's behalf by his former management company.

Bloom and his firm allegedly "engaged in self-dealing and pursued and undertook transactions in the face of undisclosed conflicts of interest for their own financial benefit over that of their clients" and failed to disclose "years of misconduct" by Depp's business managers and collected more than $30 million in fees without a written contract, according to court documents filed Tuesday (via Deadline).

After the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor sued former business managers the Management Group in January, alleging fraud, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and more, TMG filed a cross-complaint saying in part that Depp's money problems were a result of his own "voracious spending" rather than any mismanagement.

The latter complaint has since been cut down by a judge to an allegation of promissory fraud, even as TMG added the 54-year-old's friends and relatives as defendants.

Depp in recent months has been selling off various real-estate holdings, with inconsistent success.

In August, it was reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission was taking a look at TMG's business practices.

Depp is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial.