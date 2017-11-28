Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' scores big at 2017 Gotham Awards

Tent-pole movies, get out — the 27th annual IFP Gotham Awards weren’t about you. But “Get Out”? You can come right on in.

Jordan Peele’s horror thriller about a young black man going to meet his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time notched three wins from the Independent Filmmaker Project on Monday night in New York City, including the Gotham Audience Award. Peele, helming his first feature, took home the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award and best screenplay honor.

“Call Me by Your Name,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, was named best feature. Chalamet was named breakthrough actor for his work as an Italian teen who falls for an American graduate student who’s spending the summer assisting the 17-year-old’s professor father.