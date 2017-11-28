Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Grammy nominations 2018 updates: People of color and women dominate top four categories
- Royal wedding location set; Meghan Markle to become U.K. citizen
- Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' scores big at 2017 Gotham Awards
- Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers take on Trump's 'big, beautiful' tax cut
- ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ will be a finale of sorts, producer Kevin Feige says
- Seth Meyers to host the 2018 Golden Globes
Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' scores big at 2017 Gotham Awards
|Christie D'Zurilla
Tent-pole movies, get out — the 27th annual IFP Gotham Awards weren’t about you. But “Get Out”? You can come right on in.
Jordan Peele’s horror thriller about a young black man going to meet his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time notched three wins from the Independent Filmmaker Project on Monday night in New York City, including the Gotham Audience Award. Peele, helming his first feature, took home the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award and best screenplay honor.
“Call Me by Your Name,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, was named best feature. Chalamet was named breakthrough actor for his work as an Italian teen who falls for an American graduate student who’s spending the summer assisting the 17-year-old’s professor father.
Saoirse Ronin and James Franco got lead acting nods for “Lady Bird” and “The Disaster Artist,” respectively.
In the breakthrough series categories, FX comedy “Atlanta” — which earlier this year took home an Emmy and a Golden Globe — won for long form, while Nancy Andrews' YouTube effort “The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes” won for short form.
Yance Ford’s “Strong Island,” about the 1992 murder of his brother, was named best documentary, and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound,” a feature about two black men returning to rural Mississippi after fighting in World War II, earned the Special Gotham Jury Award for ensemble performance.
Tribute awards went to actor Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, actress Nicole Kidman, cinematographer Ed Lachman, film producer Jason Blum and former Vice President Al Gore, who was recognized for his humanitarian work.