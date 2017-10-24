Julianne Moore accuses James Toback of propositioning her twice, says he didn't remember the first time

Julianne Moore has joined the hundreds of women accusing director James Toback of sexual misconduct.

Since The Times published its investigation of the "Bugsy" director on Sunday, in which 38 women went on the record about their alleged dealings with Toback, more than 200 more have come forward alleging experiences of harassment with the filmmaker.

Moore, who stars in George Clooney's new film, "Suburbicon," and has publicly shamed disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein over allegations of sexual assault, shared her tale Tuesday in direct tweets to Times reporter Glenn Whipp, who broke the Toback story.

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress said that Toback approached her in the 1980s using the same language detailed in The Times investigation and wanted her to audition at his apartment.

"I refused," she wrote, "One month later he did it again with the EXACT same language. I said don't u remember u did this before?"