Kid Rock says, '... no, I'm not running for Senate' in Michigan

Making full use of SiriusXM's liberal policy on cussing, Kid Rock told radio host Howard Stern Tuesday morning that he isn't actually running for office in Michigan.

"... no, I'm not running for Senate," Kid Rock said. "Are you ... kidding me? Who ... couldn't figure that out?"

The musician, who was born Robert Richie, had been teasing a run in his home state for months, going so far as to buy and promote a supposed campaign domain, kidrockforsenate.com.

At a Grand Rapids, Mich., concert in September, he walked onto the stage to the tune of "Hail to the Chief" and stood in front of a lectern that read "United States of 'Merica."

Turns out that all the while he was promoting — surprise, surprise! — his forthcoming album.

Sounding exasperated that anyone would believe his repeated deceptions, he told Stern that after someone started the rumor of his run earlier this year, he decided to throw caution to the wind and said: "'Let's get some signs made!' We started going with it."

He fooled at least one of his potential future colleagues.

“Well, maybe this is all a joke — but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign too," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in July, as reported by the Boston Herald.

With Kid Rock's would-be run now over, he will likely focus on his craft, and whether he can replicate the sophisticated lyricism of his most accomplished couplet: "Bawitdaba, da bang, da dang diggy diggy diggy/ Said the boogie, said up jump the boogie."