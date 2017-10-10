Female late-night TV writers weren't exactly shocked by Harvey Weinstein allegations

The female writers of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” were disgusted but not at all surprised when they first heard the news of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual-harassment allegations.

On Monday, other late-night TV hosts, including Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, addressed the former Weinstein Co. executive's scandal.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers invited writers Amber Ruffin, Ally Hord and Jenny Hagel to comment on the “stunning” allegations that Weinstein has been paying off his accusers for decades, as well as the producer’s “equally stunning” apology.

Except unlike Meyers, none of the female writers were actually shocked by the news.

After “applauding the women who went on the record to detail Harvey Weinstein’s terrible behavior,” the writers riffed on TV reporter Lauren Sivan's account of being cornered by Weinstein 10 years ago and forced to watch him masturbate into a plant.

“And then the plant got a three-picture deal,” quipped Ruffin.

The trio then tore into Weinstein’s apology, pointing out that blaming his behavior on the fact that he “came of age in the '60s and '70s” doesn’t make sense unless he skipped over the last 50 years of progress via a time machine.

Hord insisted that Weinstein’s attempt to deflect by mentioning his plans to “go after the NRA and Trump” just made things worst, since it’s not “as if [their] shared politics makes his sexual assault OK.”

They were also unimpressed by Weinstein’s efforts to repent by “starting a scholarship for women directors.”

“That’s just him being around more women,” Hagel pointed out. “That’s not the solution, that’s the problem.”

In fact, the "Late Night" staffers were so appalled by Weinstein’s apology, they created a reaction video full of spit-takes.

Meyers concluded the segment by asking his writers how they think society’s problem with sexual harassment can be changed.

“Sexual harassment training,” suggested Ruffin.

“Believing women when they come forward with complaints,” added Hagel.

“Also men could just stop being such … creeps,” said Hord.

Watch the segment above.