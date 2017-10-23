Loretta Lynn, recovering from a stroke, surprises crowd at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Looking frail but still speaking with characteristic wit and charisma, the iconic singer Loretta Lynn surprised an excited crowd on Sunday night in Nashville when she appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The singer, who suffered a stroke in May, presented at the behest of superstar Alan Jackson, who was inducted. By tradition, new inductees are introduced by fellow Hall of Fame members; Lynn, 85, is part of that club.

"The first time I ever met Alan, he looked like a scared little boy," Lynn said after being led to the podium by Jackson. "He was practicing backstage, going through his songs, and I remember I looked at him and said, 'You're going to be one of the greatest singers in country music.' He hasn't let me down."

Also inducted on Sunday were the late singer, songwriter and actor Jerry Reed and the songwriter Don Schlitz.

For her part, Lynn is still cracking, although health concerns prompted her to cancel some performances and push back the release of her new album. "Wouldn't It Be Great" is expected to come out in 2018.

In a statement issued after her stroke via her Facebook page, she thanked everyone for the well wishes: "I’m just letting everybody know that Willie [Nelson] ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!"