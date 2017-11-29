Marvel Studios unveils first trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

As it prepares to ring in the 10th anniversary of its cinematic universe next year, Marvel Studios already has its eyes on infinity.

On Wednesday, Marvel released the first trailer for its next – and biggest – comic-book mash-up, “Avengers: Infinity War,” due in theaters in May.

The culmination of a number of storylines that have been building for nearly a decade, the film brings together every Marvel hero introduced to date – including Avengers newbies Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy – to battle against the cosmic supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin), whose plot to take over the galaxy was first teed up five years ago in the first “Avengers” film.

The first two installments in the “Avengers” series grossed nearly $3 billion collectively at the box office worldwide.

Marvel first debuted footage from “Infinity War,” which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, this summer at Disney’s D23 fan expo. But the new trailer offers the general public its first glimpse at what promises to be the most supersized superhero team-up movie ever made.