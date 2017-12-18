Meryl Streep is sorry Rose McGowan sees her as an ‘adversary’

Add Meryl Streep to the list of people confused by Rose McGowan’s weekend outburst against women planning to wear black dresses as a protest on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet in January.

“I am truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe,” Streep told the Huffington Post in a lengthy statement. That foe, she said, is the status quo.

McGowan called “The Post” actress out by name on Saturday, saying in a now-deleted tweet, “Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Marchesa, of course, is the clothing line designed by Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. McGowan says Weinstein raped her.

Weinstein has categorically denied through his attorneys any crimes.

On Sunday, Tamblyn had criticized her friend McGowan, saying she didn’t support anyone who “shamed or taunted” other women who were trying to create change and that the Marchesa comment was “beneath you, Rose.”

McGowan responded in a tweet Monday afternoon, without mentioning Streep or Tamblyn specifically.

“The Marchesa line was beneath me and I’m sorry for that. Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano with GC [Chapman] has ignited something in me that I can’t quite articulate,” McGowan wrote. “There is no map for this road I’m on, I will … [make mistakes]. Peace be with you, go with Goddess.”