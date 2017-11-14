More bad news for Louis C.K. as 'I Love You, Daddy' loses global distributors

The fallout continues for Louis C.K. as several foreign distributors have opted not to move forward with the release of "I Love You, Daddy" in the wake of C.K.'s sexual misconduct.

"As much as we acknowledge Louis C.K.’s creative and performing talent, releasing the film in the Middle East and North Africa would mean condoning this type of behavior and forgetting the damage it has caused and still causes to the victims regardless of gender," Front Row Filmed Entertainment representative Gianluca Chakra said in a Tuesday statement to The Times.

"We at Front Row have decided not to release the film. This is the type of message we must send to the whole system which needs to drastically reexamine its core ethical and professional values," Chakra added.

Front Row is not the only distributor rethinking its plans for "I Love You, Daddy."

French distributor ARP Selection has also dropped the film, according to the Hollywood Reporter; the distributor's contract stipulated that the French debut must be held after the film had premiered in the U.S. With the Orchard canning the film's release in this country, ARP is hamstrung.

"Contract or no contract, just look at the trailer — you can't watch it now," Michele Halberstadt, ARP co-founder and head of acquisitions, told THR. "But [now] it is telling a different story. There is a subtext there, and that subtext is killing the movie."

According to Deadline, all international distributors of "I Love You, Daddy" have now dropped the film.