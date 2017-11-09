L.A. declares Friday 'Morrissey Day' timed to singer's Hollywood Bowl shows

Coinciding with his Hollywood Bowl shows this weekend, Morrissey will be celebrated on Friday with "Morrissey Day" in Los Angeles.

Friday has been deemed “Morrissey Day" in L.A. by the Los Angeles City Council. The distinction coincides with the British pop star's two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend and next week's release of his latest album, "Low in High School."

"Los Angeles embraces individuality, compassion, and creativity, and Morrissey expresses those values in a way that moves Angelenos of all ages," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement Wednesday. "Morrissey Day celebrates an artist whose music has captivated and inspired generations of people who may not always fit in — because they were born to stand out."

In the same statement, Councilwoman Marcia Rodriguez said that the former singer for the Smiths "continues to touch and uplift countless people across the globe. Morrissey uses his voice to raise awareness for many social issues while 'in his own strange way,' always staying true to his fans."

In recognition of Morrissey's animal-rights advocacy, the Hollywood Bowl is changing its menu to all vegetarian fare during his performances this weekend.

He has long maintained a particularly strong fan base in Los Angeles, which is the fourth city on his U.S. tour this year.

En route to L.A., Morrissey put off a performance in Paso Robles on Sunday because stage heaters for the outdoor amphitheater were on the fritz and the singer said it was too cold for him to go on.

Concert promoter Nederlander Concerts issued a statement attributing the postponement "to an inoperable heating system on stage," adding that the show will be rescheduled for 2018.

Hear a track from Morrissey's new album here: