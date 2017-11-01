Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' Season 6 production amid the Kevin Spacey scandal
- Wendy Williams collapses during her live show
A Star Is Born: Toni Collette turns 45 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
To tell you the truth, my father says I came out of the womb literally singing and dancing, as though there was a spotlight on me. When I ask what I was like when I was little, they just say 'loud.'
Toni Collette, 2006
