Especially in these times where everyone is worried about the big things, and rightly so, someone has to take care of the little things. Someone has to be the champion of the petty indignities and the minutiae, and Larry’s our guy.

Larry David has been called a lot of names — most of which can’t be repeated here — over the course of “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” eight seasons.

But few have recognized Larry for what he really is: a great moral philosopher who is able to identify and illuminate the codes that dictate our daily interactions with other humans. Kant introduced the world to the theory of the categorical imperative; Larry, the chat-and-cut.

Then there’s his rampant disregard for political correctness. Like a liberal Donald Trump, he is beloved by fans not in spite of his capacity for insulting women, religious minorities, people of color, the LGBTQ community and the disabled, but because of it. In the ninth season, premiering Sunday on HBO after a six-year hiatus, Larry is as incendiary as ever, stomping like a drunken elephant through a minefield of taboos.