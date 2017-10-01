LOCAL
Once the shock wears off on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' Larry David leaves us with plenty to think about

Meredith Blake
Larry David and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" return Sunday after a six-year hiatus. (John P. Johnson / HBO)
Especially in these times where everyone is worried about the big things, and rightly so, someone has to take care of the little things. Someone has to be the champion of the petty indignities and the minutiae, and Larry’s our guy.

Writer-director-producer Jeff Schaffer

Larry David has been called a lot of names — most of which can’t be repeated here — over the course of “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” eight seasons.

But few have recognized Larry for what he really is: a great moral philosopher who is able to identify and illuminate the codes that dictate our daily interactions with other humans. Kant introduced the world to the theory of the categorical imperative; Larry, the chat-and-cut.

Then there’s his rampant disregard for political correctness. Like a liberal Donald Trump, he is beloved by fans not in spite of his capacity for insulting women, religious minorities, people of color, the LGBTQ community and the disabled, but because of it. In the ninth season, premiering Sunday on HBO after a six-year hiatus, Larry is as incendiary as ever, stomping like a drunken elephant through a minefield of taboos.

'Ghosted' stars Craig Robinson and Adam Scott on monsters, explosions, chase scenes and 'squeezing it all in'

Chris Barton
Adam Scott, left, and Craig Robinson in an upcoming episode of the Fox series "Ghosted." (Kevin Estrada / Fox)
Given Adam Scott and Craig Robinson’s collective comedy credentials — “Party Down,” “Parks & Recreation,” “The Office,” “Knocked Up,” “Pineapple Express” and, of course, “Hot Tub Time Machine 2” — seeing their names atop the new Fox series “Ghosted” sets up some expectations for the series premiere on Sunday.

While it capitalizes on their comedy backgrounds, “Ghosted” draws as much from the sci-fi, horror and action genres with its wormholes, secret government bureaus and the occasional headless bad guy. Scott plays a disgraced research scientist who teams with Robinson, a former LAPD detective, to battle unexpected adversaries on a show that looks to '80s action-comedies for inspiration, a detail underlined by a synth-heavy score.

The two comic actors chat about the genre-straddling nature of “Ghosted,” which Robinson tidily summarizes as “Be afraid. Be kind of afraid.”

I believe in the paranormal and that there’s other things out there. I just don’t talk about it.

Craig Robinson

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Zach Galifianakis turns 48 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
It just makes me uncomfortable to talk about because the lifestyle I think people think one lives and the whole machine of Hollywood — it's not for me, whatever that is. I just like to work, and I'm incredibly grateful. I used to tell diarrhea jokes in cafes in Culver City. That is still me. I can't escape that person.

Zach Galifianakis, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: With movie comedies 'a little bit one-note,' Zach Galifianakis tackles TV

