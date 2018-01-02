Heiress Paris Hilton engaged to 'The Leftovers' actor Chris Zylka

“I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate,” she tweeted, captioning a snowbound photo of “The Leftovers” actor down on one knee, proposing. “Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!”

Hilton confirmed on Tuesday that actor beau Chris Zylka had popped the question and she said “yas.”

Paris Hilton, the hotel heiress who became a reality star and DJ, is going from the simple life to the married life.

Zylka, 32, proposed while the couple was vacationing in Aspen over New Year’s weekend, according to People, which first reported the engagement.

“I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!” tweeted Hilton, 36.

The socialite-DJ also told the mag that she was surprised by the proposal and immediately said yes.

“The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!” she said. She gave followers a peek at the massive pear-shaped sparkler by showcasing it in a photo of her kissing the “Amazing Spider-Man” actor.

Gushing over his fiancée, whose name he tattooed on his arm in July, Zylka told People, “Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out.

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

The two have been linked since February 2017, when they took their relationship public on social media.