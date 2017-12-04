Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Let it go: Disney is stripping 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' from 'Coco' screenings
- Patty Jenkins, Colin Kaepernick and, yes, Donald Trump on Time 'Person of the Year' shortlist
- Billy Bush on President Trump: ‘Of course he said it’
- English singer Jorja Smith to receive Brit Awards Critics' Choice prize
- Met Opera suspends conductor James Levine as investigation continues into sexual misconduct allegations
Patty Jenkins, Colin Kaepernick and, yes, Donald Trump on Time 'Person of the Year' shortlist
|Libby Hill
After all the free publicity President Trump has generated for Time magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year title, it’s little wonder that he ended up on the list of 10 finalists for the honor.
The magazine announced its shortlist on NBC’s “Today” on Monday morning, its choices representing a wide swath of individuals and issues that defined the year.
Battling the president for the title are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers,” “Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, the #MeToo movement, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In November, Trump tweeted that the magazine told him he was "probably" going to be granted the title for the second year in a row, but that he rejected the offer.
“I said probably is no good and took a pass,” Trump tweeted. “Thanks anyway!”
Time refuted the president’s claim, tweeting that he “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.”
All things considered, Trump is probably a strong contender for the distinction, given that the award goes to, according to Time, “the person or group of people who most influenced the news during the past year, for better or for worse.”
It would be quite an achievement for Trump to score the honor in two consecutive years. The only other person to manage the feat was Richard Nixon, who earned the accolade on his own in 1971 and shared the title with Henry Kissinger in 1972.