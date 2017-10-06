Pink refuses to work with Dr. Luke because ‘he’s not a good person’

Pink is the latest artist to come out against record producer Dr. Luke, saying that she refuses to work with him and has told him so to his face.

The singer, who collaborated with Dr. Luke — real name Lukasz Gottwald — on her 2006 album “I’m Not Dead,” declared in an interview published Thursday that she won’t work with him again because “he’s not a good person.”

Though Pink said she didn't know much firsthand about singer Kesha's abuse allegations against him, she told the New York Times it was “his karma and he earned it.”

Pink’s commentary echoes that of “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson, who scored some of her biggest hits alongside Dr. Luke but spoke out against him last year, saying she refused to share a writing credit with him on 2009’s “My Life Would Suck Without You” because she believed he was “not a good guy.”

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, insisted that Luke “doesn’t do good business,” that “he's not a kind person” and “he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so.”

And, she said, “I don’t really feel that bad for him,” she said.

The producer, who denied all of his former protégée Kesha's allegations during their protracted legal battle, declined to comment on Pink’s statements.

Incidentally, Pink’s words were not as harsh for former Epic Records chairman Antonio “L.A.” Reid, her mentor, who has also been accused of sexual harassment.

She also said she hasn’t experienced much overt sexism firsthand in the music business: “People think I’m insane and aggressive and I’ll bite them.”