Pre-taped Jeremy Piven interview pulled from Friday's 'Colbert' show

A "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" segment with Jeremy Piven that was scheduled for broadcast Friday has been pulled, CBS said Thursday.

"Jeremy Piven’s interview for Friday’s broadcast was pre-taped earlier this week on Monday....," a network spokesperson said in a statement. "Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest."

"Recent developments" refers to a Monday afternoon allegation against Piven by actress Ariane Bellamar, who accused him of sexual misconduct at the Playboy Mansion and on the set of the HBO series "Entourage," which he was part of in 2004-2011.

The 52-year-old actor told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday that he "unequivocally" denied what he called "appalling allegations" about his behavior.