Producers Guild meeting on fate of Harvey Weinstein postponed until Monday

The Producers Guild of America, which had been scheduled to hold an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss the possible expulsion from its ranks of embattled film mogul Harvey Weinstein, has moved that meeting to Monday morning.

In a statement, the PGA said the the meeting of the group's board of directors was postponed "to ensure confidentiality of its proceedings."

Since allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein surfaced on Oct. 5, numerous individuals and organizations in Hollywood associated with Weinstein have scrambled to distance themselves from him.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scheduled a special meeting for 10 a.m. Saturday to review Weinstein's membership.

In a statement Wednesday, the film academy condemned Weinstein's alleged behavior, calling it "repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents."