Radhika Jones succeeds Graydon Carter as Vanity Fair's editor in chief

"There is nothing else out there quite like Vanity Fair," Jones said in a statement. "It doesn't just reflect our culture — it drives our understanding of it. It can mix high and low, wit and gravitas, powerful narrative and irresistible photography. It has a legacy of influential reporting, unmatchable style and, above all, dedication to its readers. I am honored to succeed Graydon Carter as editor and excited to get to work."

The former New York Times books editor will be the magazine's fifth editor in chief since its modern revival in 1983, publisher Condé Nast announced Monday following a report of her appointment that was published over the weekend.

Carter, who has served as the magazine's editor since 1992, announced in September that he was stepping down after he feeling that he'd "pretty much accomplished everything" he ever wanted to do.

Jones earned a nod of approval from Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor in chief who also serves as Condé Nast's artistic director. Wintour called the newly minted chief "a fearless and brilliant editor whose intelligence and curiosity will define the future of Vanity Fair in the years to come."

Jones previously served as deputy managing editor at Time magazine and editorial director of the New York Times' book section. She begins her new gig at Vanity Fair on Dec. 11, overseeing all content development, production and consumer experiences for the magazine's numerous platforms, Condé Nast said.

She will also head up the glossy's iconic Oscars party, the fifth annual New Establishment Summit and the brand's 105th anniversary, as well as continue the digital expansion of the mag's new vertical, the Hive.