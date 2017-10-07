Nelly, shown in 2015, has been arrested after a woman said he raped her in Auburn, Wash., outside Seattle.

Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in Auburn, Wash., outside Seattle.

The Grammy Award winner's attorney staunchly denied the charge.

Auburn police spokesman Cmdr. Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Wal-Mart store.

Nelly is scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Wash., on Saturday night.

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by "greed and vindictiveness."

Stocker says Nelly was in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge "at some point."

Nelly is known for his hits "Hot in Herre," ''My Place" and "Over and Over." He also appeared in the 2005 film "The Longest Yard."