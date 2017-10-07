Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First 'Marvel's Runaways' trailer shows what happens when teenagers find out their parents are super villains
- James Woods announces his retirement from acting — via a real estate listing
- Pink refuses to work with Dr. Luke because ‘he’s not a good person’
- Attorney Lisa Bloom on Harvey Weinstein: 'I think he has changed'
- Security at this weekend's Cal Jam 2017 a ‘top priority’ after Las Vegas shooting
- Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ video playing on 12-hour loop at D.C.'s National Mall
Rapper Nelly accused of rape, arrested outside Seattle
|Associated Press
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in Auburn, Wash., outside Seattle.
The Grammy Award winner's attorney staunchly denied the charge.
Auburn police spokesman Cmdr. Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Wal-Mart store.
Nelly is scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Wash., on Saturday night.
Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by "greed and vindictiveness."
Stocker says Nelly was in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge "at some point."
Nelly is known for his hits "Hot in Herre," ''My Place" and "Over and Over." He also appeared in the 2005 film "The Longest Yard."