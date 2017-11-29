Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Marvel Studios unveils first trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War'
- Trevor Noah explains the president's Pocahontas jab: 'Donald Trump was being woke'
- Reactions to Matt Lauer's firing range from heartbroken to heartened
- Royal wedding location set; Meghan Markle to become U.K. citizen
- Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' scores big at 2017 Gotham Awards
Reactions to Matt Lauer's firing range from heartbroken to heartened
|Christie D'Zurilla
Matt Lauer’s firing from “Today” had social media hopping Wednesday morning after the show’s female anchors talked about still “trying to process” their colleague’s departure.
“I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many, many people here," Savannah Guthrie, near tears, said on the show. “And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story.”
Echoing Sarah Silverman talking about her friend Louis C.K., Hoda Kotb said it was “hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know who walks in this building every single day.”
On Twitter, people were more blunt about Lauer, with many — including Emmy Rossum — immediately linking the former “Today” fixture and President Trump. Kathy Griffin had an “I told you so” attitude, while Rose McGowan was glad to see Lauer go.
Chrissy Teigen, unsurprisingly, had a comedic subtweet on the situation — and a pretty good idea for the writers of “Saturday Night Live.”
Meanwhile, the president jumped into the Lauer fray with both feet, taking it a step further to swing at nemeses Andrew Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC; Phil Griffin, president of MSNBC; and Joe Scarborough,the GOP congressman turned MSNBC host. The “unsolved mystery” the president referenced is likely the accidental death of a 28-year-old staffer in his congressional office.
Scarborough responded, “Looks like I picked a good day to stop responding to Trump's bizarre tweets. He is not well.”