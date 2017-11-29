Reactions to Matt Lauer's firing range from heartbroken to heartened

Matt Lauer’s firing from “Today” had social media hopping Wednesday morning after the show’s female anchors talked about still “trying to process” their colleague’s departure.

“I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many, many people here," Savannah Guthrie, near tears, said on the show. “And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story.”

Echoing Sarah Silverman talking about her friend Louis C.K., Hoda Kotb said it was “hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know who walks in this building every single day.”

On Twitter, people were more blunt about Lauer, with many — including Emmy Rossum — immediately linking the former “Today” fixture and President Trump. Kathy Griffin had an “I told you so” attitude, while Rose McGowan was glad to see Lauer go.