Regrettes' Lydia Night speaks out after onstage attack at local festival

Lydia Night, the singer for the L.A. rock band the Regrettes, made her first public statement after being attacked onstage during a performance on Sunday, writing that "someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not okay."

The incident took place while the Regrettes performed at the Growlers 6 festival at the L.A. Waterfront in San Pedro. Video from the festival posted on social media shows a woman in a superhero costume fighting through crowds, climbing onstage and shoving Night.

Representatives for the band said that Night does not have plans to file complaints against the festival or its promotion partner, Live Nation. Representatives for the Growlers 6 festival did not return for requests for comment and have not yet made a public statement on the attack.

“Being a performer is one of the most vulnerable things you can do. The last thing I want to worry about during a performance is being in danger in any way. The stage should always feel like a safe space for self expression and art,” Night said.

“Yesterday, someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not okay. Thank you for all of your concern and love. I am still pretty shocked about what went down, but I will be totally fine. I did not know the girl who attacked me. I was told she was on a lot of drugs and mistook me for someone else. Love you all and I'll see you next month on the east coast.”