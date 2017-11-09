'The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson will create a whole new trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies

After 40 years of making movies about the Skywalkers, Lucasfilm is finally ready to visit a different corner of the galaxy far, far away.

It was announced during a Disney earnings call that writer and director of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Rian Johnson will create a whole new trilogy of "Star Wars" movies.

According to a simultaneous news release, the fresh series will be developed by Johnson and his producer, Ram Bergman, with Johnson writing and directing the first film of the trilogy.

“We all loved working with Rian on 'The Last Jedi,' ” president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy said at StarWars.com. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft 'The Last Jedi' from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Recently, Kennedy teased that the Lucasfilm story room was already planning the next 10 years of "Star Wars" stories and name-checked the characters Rey, Poe, Finn and BB8 as potential storylines to follow. However, this new Johnson-verse sounds like a clear break from the Skywalker story series.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the second in the core franchise's current trilogy, will premiere Dec. 15.