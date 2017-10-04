Fourth woman comes forward to accuse director Roman Polanski of rape

A fourth woman has come forward to accuse beleaguered director Roman Polanski of sexual assault.

Renate Langer, 61, a German former actress, told Swiss police that the "Chinatown" filmmaker raped her at his mountain chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, when she was 15 years old, according to the Associated Press. The model had traveled there because the director indicated he was interested in casting her in a movie, she said. (She would later appear in his film “Che?”)

In an interview with the New York Times published Wednesday, Langer said she's bringing the claim against the 84-year-old "Rosemary's Baby" director now because she believes the statute of limitations, which Switzerland has eliminated in child sex abuse cases, would allow her complaint to be investigated. She said she waited to report the incident, which allegedly took place in February 1972, largely out of concern for her parents, who died recently.

"My mother would have had a heart attack," Langer told the newspaper. "I felt ashamed and embarrassed and lost and solo."

St. Gallen police met with Langer last week, and the St. Gallen prosecutor's office told the AP that the case would be transferred Wednesday to the "appropriate authorities" in the Bern regional prosecutor’s office, which will decide whether to pursue it.

French lawyer Herve Temime, who represents the French-Polish filmmaker, told the AP that he plans to discuss the allegations with Polanski, but had not yet spoken to him. Jan Olszewski, Polanski's lawyer in Poland, told Reuters that he was aware of Langer's "notification" and dismissed it as an "absurd" attempt to generate media attention.