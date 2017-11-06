Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Rose McGowan mocks Alec Baldwin after his spat with Asia Argento, Anthony Bourdain
|Christie D'Zurilla
Rose McGowan, who on Friday promoted a PBS NewsHour interview in which Alec Baldwin said everybody knew a rumor that Harvey Weinstein had raped her, mocked the "30 Rock" alum Sunday after he got in a name-calling match with Asia Argento and Anthony Bourdain about that same sit-down.
In the interview, which aired Friday, Baldwin said that Weinstein's alleged rape of McGowan was a well-known rumor for decades. He didn't know until now that she had settled with the producer, he said, then nudged the onus back toward the actress when it came to nothing being done.
"What happened was Rose McGowan took a payment of $100,000 and settled her case with him," he said. "It was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case."
Baldwin then brought up a question he said many people had asked about whether women who took settlements and stayed mum had hurt the cause of exposing sexual misconduct and bringing about change.
Argento appeared to be unhappy with the entire interview.
"[Y]ou're either a complete moron or providing cover for your pals and saving your own rep. Maybe all three," Argento tweeted at the actor Saturday.
He blasted back, "If you paint every man w the same brush, you’re gonna run out of paint or men."
Bourdain responded to the shot at his girlfriend with a mildly crude comment calling Baldwin dumb.
According to the couple, Baldwin then blocked both of them. "So many self-seeking liars to block, so little time....," the actor tweeted at Bourdain.
Said Argento, "I've been blocked on Twitter by Alec Baldwin. I wear this medal with pride."
McGowan had no respect for Baldwin lashing out at the two.
"[W]ee little baby man had a widdle baby tantrum cos he wants to protect rapists. You’re sooo liberal, you scum bucket," she tweeted Sunday, linking to a story detailing the spat.