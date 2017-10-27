Rose McGowan delivers fiery speech at inaugural Women's Convention: 'It’s time to rise'

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Jen Yamato
In her first public address since helping blow the Harvey Weinstein exposé wide open and igniting the exposure of several more prominent Hollywood figures accused of sexual misconduct and abuse, Rose McGowan addressed a crowd of "Me Toos," reclaimed her time and roared.
"My name is Rose McGowan, and I am brave — and I am you."
The filmmaker, actress and activist kicked off the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday with a stirring and personal speech two weeks after accusing Weinstein of rape in a series of tweets.
She began by thanking her "fabulous, strong, powerful" #RoseArmy of supporters.
"I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed," she said. "I have been maligned. And you know what? I’m just like you. Because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society. And that cannot stand, and it will not stand.
"We are free. We are strong. We are one massive, collective voice — that is what #RoseArmy is about," she continued. "No more will we be shunted to the side. No more will we be hurt. It's time to be whole. It's time to rise. It's time to be brave."
McGowan didn't utter Weinstein's name once. She didn't need to. Acknowledging that seeing "the monster's face" plastered across media reports in the past few weeks has been difficult for her, she called for resilience and unity in a widening cultural movement that reaches beyond Hollywood's power structure.
"In the face of unspeakable actions from one monster, we look away to another — the head monster of all, right now — and they are the same. And they must die. It is time. The paradigm must be subverted," she said.
Encouraging the continued exposure of abusers within and outside of the entertainment industry, McGowan also called for more diverse representation behind the camera.
"Hollywood may seem like it's an isolated thing, but it is not. It is the messaging system for your mind," she said. "It is the mirror that you're given to look into. This is what you are as a woman. This is what you are as a man. This is what you are as a boy, girl, gay, straight, transgender, but it's all told through 96% males in the Directors Guild of America."
The DGA's membership is currently 85% male, a leap forward from the 2013-2014 year when women comprised less than 7% of the organization. Of the 100 top-grossing films of last year, five were directed by women, according to a USC Annenberg study.
McGowan capped her speech at the first annual Women's Convention, coordinated by the organizers of the Women's March and held this weekend at Detroit's Cobo Center, by raising her fist in the air: "My name is Rose McGowan, and I am brave — and I am you."
Read The Times' full coverage of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.