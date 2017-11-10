Rosie O'Donnell is hopeful, but cautious, about the culture of misogyny changing anytime soon

She's no longer on "The View," but that doesn't mean that Rosie O'Donnell doesn't have opinions about the state of Hollywood, pop culture and the world as we know it.

O'Donnell stopped by Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Thursday and had plenty on her mind, including Meghan McCain's progress on "The View" and the Kardashian pregnancies.

Of particular note were O'Donnell's thoughts on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Cohen asked O'Donnell if she thought that this moment will change the culture of abuse in Hollywood. O'Donnell was hopeful, but also realized the scope was much larger than just Tinseltown.

"I certainly hope so, but it’s not just Hollywood, you know, right? It’s all over the world. It’s every industry. If you were a teacher, if you work in a hospital, this is just a culture of misogyny and patriarchy and also it’s a country of racism," O'Donnell said. "We have to look at the shadow of who we are and where we are now and how do we make all these things work better."

O'Donnell also discussed the surrealism of seeing Donald Trump, with whom the actress has been feuding for years, in the Oval Office.

"When he got to be president, it was very trippy," O'Donnell said. "It took me about six months to regain my equilibrium."

"Is that true?" Cohen asked.

"I felt like I fell through the ice and I was just waiting to resurface," O'Donnell responded.