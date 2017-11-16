Samantha Bee sounds off on Roy Moore, Louis C.K. and the personal pervert problem

Samantha Bee had a few things to say to both Alabama and the entertainment industry Wednesday night.

Bee opened "Full Frontal" with an extended examination of recent accusations levied against Alabama "senatorial candidate and sophomore enthusiast" Roy Moore.

The host primarily focused on the reaction to the allegations, particularly in Moore's home state of Alabama, quoting a recent survey in which nearly 40% of Alabama Christians said that the accusations only make them more likely to vote for Moore.

"What is wrong with Alabama?" Bee asked, with a photo of Moore behind her. "OK, and also New York," she added, as the photo changed to Woody Allen. "All right, and California," with a photo of Michael Jackson. "Oh, and all the Thanksgiving tables where creepy uncles are still allowed," Bee concluded over a photo of photographer Terry Richardson.

"You know what, this isn’t just an Alabama problem. It’s a human problem," Bee said. "It’s easy to condemn someone else’s predator, but it’s harder when it’s your own critically acclaimed pervert.

"I can scream about Roy Moore all day – and I have – but it won’t matter if his own neighbors keep making excuses for him," said Bee. "Each community has to kick out its own creeps. That applies whether it's in politics or entertainment or whatever the ... you call Steven Seagal’s profession."

At this point, a composite photo featuring Moore, Seagal, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K.

"We’ve made some important progress in the entertainment industry, but it’s not enough," Bee said, picking up steam.

"Everyone in Hollywood is patting themselves on the back for exiling Harvey Weinstein, but this week, the Hollywood Reporter raved about 'Daddy’s Home 2' -- proclaiming ‘Mel Gibson is once again family-friendly,’ because nothing says family-friendly like a racist, domestic abuser with a drinking problem and the words 'daddy's home.'"

Bee summed up her disgust with a call of action to Alabama voters, telling them to prove that they're better than "liberal, sex-crazed Hollywood" and vote.

