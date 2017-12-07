Samantha Bee suggests that maybe creepy media men weren't objective in their Hillary Clinton coverage

Samantha Bee’s feelings toward Hillary Clinton are complicated. But that doesn’t mean she’s going to give the many disgraced media men a pass on how they treated the former presidential candidate in their election coverage.

On Wednesday night’s episode of “Full Frontal,” Bee addressed reports about the “the network of powerful people that turned a blind eye to Harvey Weinstein’s demonic behavior,” which included “powerful people who should really, really, really, really know better. Really.”

It turns out Lena Dunham had warned the Clinton campaign about Weinstein’s behavior and suggested that it was not the best idea to have him host fundraising events, according to the New York Times.

“My admiration for you is so complicated,” Bee said of Clinton. “Maybe she really did have a stroke in the specific part of her brain that identifies [terrible] men.”

Of course, Weinstein was not the only man Clinton interacted with during her presidential run who has since been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. Many top media men who covered the presidential election have also been publicly accused of sexual harassment.

“It’s time to ask ourselves: ‘Can men who hate women be objective journalists?’” said Bee. “That was a trick question. Everyone knows that men who hate women can be anything they put their minds to.”

Bee then went on to skewer Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer and Mark Halperin and their Clinton coverage, pointing out how they all, coincidentally, have since been axed from their network jobs following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Bee did concede that there was no way to know exactly how much the misogynistic undertones in the coverage of Clinton affected the election but did point out that the “industry gave us four times more coverage of Hillary’s email scandal than they did of [Donald] Trump’s gross behavior to women.”

“Look, I’m not saying men shouldn’t talk in public anymore. I’m just saying maybe women shouldn’t listen,” said Bee. “It shouldn’t be too hard. We have decades of practice not being listened to.”

Watch the clip, which contains some adult language, here.